Prosecution Testimony Continues In Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

It’ll be day three of testimony today in the federal corruption trial stemming from the bribery scandal surrounding the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Prosecutors Wednesday called former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar to the stand. Cuellar is a cousin of former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar who along with Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla are charged with bribery and conspiracy.

Prosecutors are trying to show that the two men accepted and paid bribe money to ensure that favored engineering and construction firms would be awarded contracts for the nearly $40 million water plant rehabilitation project.