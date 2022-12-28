Prosecutor: 4 More Slayings Tied To California Serial Killer

FILE - Wesley Brownlee stands with public defender Allison Nobert during his arraignment in San Joaquin County Superior Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Brownlee has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing his total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021, authorities said. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP,File)/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)

(AP) — A suspect in serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings, bringing the total to seven deaths in Northern California since April 2021. Prosecutors charged the suspect Tuesday in a seventh killing. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man who they said was clad in black and appeared to be “on a mission” to commit ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County. Wesley Brownlee was arrested in October when authorities say he “was out hunting” in Stockton. Brownlee is set to appear in court Jan. 3. His public defender, Allison Nobert, did not immediately return a request for comment.