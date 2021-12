Gov. Gretchen Whitmer embraces Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter as the two leave flowers and pay their respects Thursday morning, Dec. 2, 2021 at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in the Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.(Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

A Michigan prosecutor says the deadly mass shooting at Oxford High School was preventable. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says she’s likely to announce charges against one or both of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley’s parents.

Crumbley is facing charges as an adult for allegedly killing four students and injuring seven other people on Tuesday. McDonald says Crumbley’s father bought the weapon used in the shooting just days earlier.