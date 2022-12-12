Prosecutor: Oath Keepers Saw Jan. 6 As ‘first battle’ in war

FILE - Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group charged in the Jan. 6, Capitol attack. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(AP) — Jurors have heard a prosecutor’s opening statements for a second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

The trial that started Monday comes less two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

While Rhodes’ and Meggs’ verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question for this trial is whether prosecutors will be able to persuade jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.