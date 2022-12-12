Prosecutor: Oath Keepers Saw Jan. 6 As ‘first battle’ in war

(AP) — Jurors have heard a prosecutor’s opening statements for a second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
The trial that started Monday comes less two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.
While Rhodes’ and Meggs’ verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question for this trial is whether prosecutors will be able to persuade jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.