Prosecutor: Proud Boys Viewed Themselves As ‘Trump’s army’

(AP) — A prosecutor says Proud Boys leaders charged with plotting to use violence to keep Donald Trump in power saw the far-right extremist group as the former president’s “army.”

A jury on Monday began hearing closing arguments for the trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants. Prosecutor Conor Mulroe said the Proud Boys were “lined up behind Donald Trump and willing to commit violence on his behalf.”

Tarrio is among the top targets of the Justice Department’s investigation of the deadly Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Defense attorneys have said there is no evidence or a conspiracy or a plan for Proud Boys to attack the Capitol.