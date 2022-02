Prosecutor Ran On Changing Austin Before Police Indictments

FILE - Demonstrators face members of the Austin Police Department as they gather in downtown Austin, Texas, on June 4, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. The Austin City Council on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, approved paying a combined $10 million to two people injured when officers fired beanbag rounds into crowds during the 2020 social justice protests, including a college student who suffered brain damage. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Austin police say officers facing indictments over tactics used during the 2020 protests over racial injustice have been placed on administrative duty.

The head of the Austin police union says 19 officers are facing charges. It is by far the most indictments of officers from a single U.S. police department over tactics law enforcement used during those protests.

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza promised to take a tougher stance on police accountability when he ran that year, and he says the charges aren’t politically motivated. His office has yet to release the names of the officers facing charges.