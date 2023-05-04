Prosecutor: Suspected Texas Gunman Tried To Escape To Mexico

This photo provided by San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office shows Francisco Oropeza. Authorities say a woman identified as the wife of the Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors was arrested Wednesday, May 3, 2023 for hindering the four-day manhunt for the man, who's also in custody. (San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo provided by San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office shows Francisco Oropeza. Authorities say a woman identified as the wife of the Texas man suspected of killing five of his neighbors was arrested Wednesday, May 3, 2023 for hindering the four-day manhunt for the man, who's also in custody. (San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in Texas hid out in a house just 20 miles away from the slayings while he and his domestic partner plotted his escape to Mexico. Details of Francisco Oropeza’s actions during part of a four-day manhunt were revealed Wednesday at a probable cause hearing for 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava. The 38-year-old Oropeza was arrested late Tuesday at the house near the city of Conroe after authorities acting on a tip found him hiding under a pile of laundry. Lamar Nava was arrested at the same house on Wednesday.