TEXAS

Prosecutor: Texas Attorney General Violated Open Records Law

FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(AP) — A district attorney says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton violated the state’s open records laws by withholding or failing to retain his communications relating to his appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

The Austin-based Travis County district attorney’s office told the Republican attorney general in a letter Thursday that he had four days to remedy the issue or face a lawsuit.

Paxton’s office has not responded to a request for comment Friday. Several news organizations have requested his communications from around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, event under the Texas Public Information Act.

