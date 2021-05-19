TEXAS

Prosecutors Ask Court To Act On Appeal In Paxton Case

Prosecutors are asking a state court to act on their appeal in the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The prosecutors have been appealing for seven-months a 2020 trial court decision to return Paxton’s case to Collin County in north Texas, which is Paxton’s home county.

A Collin County grand jury indicted Paxton on two counts of securities fraud in 2015. The prosecutors also reminded the First Court of Appeals in Houston that they asked for oral arguments before the three-justice panel three-months ago.

