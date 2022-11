Prosecutors in Hidalgo County want to drop charges against 16 people accused of committing voter fraud in a 2017 election. The District Attorney’s Office made the motion to dismiss on Wednesday.

The voters were charged as part of an investigation into alleged illegal voting in the Edinburg mayor’s race five years ago.

Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty earlier this year when he was tried on voter fraud charges tied to that election.