Prosecutors Expected To Rest In 2nd Trial In Floyd’s Killing

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — After nearly three weeks of testimony, federal prosecutors are expected to rest their case against three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to rest their case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao on Monday. All three are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care when Officer Dereck Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. Thao and Kueng are also charged with failing to stop Chauvin. Once the prosecution rests, the defense attorneys will start presenting their witnesses. The attorney for Lane has said his client will testify. Attorneys for Thao and Kueng haven’t said if they would take the stand.