Prosecutors Move To Drop Charges In Federal Embezzlement Case Involving Brownsville Child Migrant Shelter

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Prosecutors have moved to dismiss the embezzlement and theft indictment against two former executives of a federally-funded shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Cameron County.

The former CEO of the program, Ruben Gallegos Sr., and the former director of the program, his son Ruben Gallegos Jr., had been indicted in 2022. The pair were accused of conspiring to embezzle funds from the nonprofit named International Educational Services.

Federal prosecutors say the two hiked their salaries significantly higher than what federal rules allow, and overcharged for leases on several buildings used to house the migrant children. The criminal violations allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018 when the shelter program shut down.

The McAllen Monitor reports that in their motion, prosecutors only say they’re asking for the charges to be dropped “in the interest of justice.” A hearing on the motion is to be held Tuesday morning in Brownsville federal court.