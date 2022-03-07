Prosecutors Rest Case Against Man In 1st Capitol Riot Trial

This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, joined by his lawyer William Welch, right, in Federal Court, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Reffitt, a Texas man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun on his waist, is the first Jan. 6 defendant to go on trial. (Dana Verkouteren/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Federal prosecutors have finished presenting testimony against a Texas man who is the first person to be tried on charges related to the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Guy Wesley Reffitt isn’t testifying at his trial. Before prosecutors rested their case on Monday, defense attorney William Welch said he doesn’t plan to call any witnesses. Jurors will hear attorney’s closing arguments before they begin deliberating.

Reffitt is charged with storming the Capitol while armed with a holstered handgun and interfering with police. He also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.