Prosecutors Secure Guilty Plea From One Of Four Suspects In Murder Of McAllen Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

One of four robbery suspects charged with the murder of a McAllen man last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. 20-year-old Sandra Edith Morales admitted to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez.

The development comes about a year and eight months after Benitez was shot outside his home on the 2900 block of West Pecan Boulevard. Morales was arrested along with three men – one of them a juvenile.

McAllen police believe the group was responsible for a series of residential robberies in that neighborhood just north of South Texas College. Two of the other murder suspects, who are 19 and 18 years old, remain jailed awaiting trial.