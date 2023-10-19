Prosecutors Secure Guilty Plea From Second Of Four Suspects In Murder Of McAllen Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A second of four robbery suspects charged with the murder of a McAllen man last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The McAllen Monitor reports that 18-year-old Amador Sandoval of McAllen admitted to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez.

Sandoval’s plea comes a little more than a week after an accomplice, 20-year-old Sandra Edith Morales, did the same. Investigators say Sandoval, Morales, and two others had been robbing homes in a neighborhood just north of South Texas College, and that Benitez was shot when he apparently confronted the suspects outside his home late the night of January 27th last year.

A third murder suspect, 19-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias, is scheduled to appear for a court hearing next week.