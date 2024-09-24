Prosecutors Secure Guilty Plea In Progreso Cocaine Trafficking Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

There’s been another guilty plea related to the cocaine trafficking investigation that led to the arrests of two prominent Progreso politicians. Defendant Arturo Aleman pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine.

According to ValleyCentral.com, Aleman admitted to helping purchase tractor-trailer rigs that would be used to transport cocaine. The investigation that nabbed Aleman also led authorities to the former president of the Progreso school board, Francisco Alanis, and his younger brother, former mayor of Progreso Gerardo Alanis. Both are under drug trafficking conspiracy indictments. Aleman is also a former Progreso mayor.

There’ve been two other guilty pleas in connection with the case. One defendant, Jose Rosbel Salinas, was driving one of the drug trucks when it was stopped at the Sarita Border Patrol checkpoint. Another defendant, Gregorio Salinas, admitted to trying to hide cocaine within trucks hauling fruits and vegetables.