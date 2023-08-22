Prosecutors Secure Two More Guilty Please In UPS Cocaine Transport Plot

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two more Valley men have admitted to their roles in a scheme that used UPS trucks to transport cocaine.

ValleyCentral.com reports 51-year-old Fidencia Salinas of Pharr and 46-year-old Enrique Gamez of Hidalgo both pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute. Salinas was a former driver for UPS while Gamez, prosecutors say, used a house in Hidalgo to stash packages of cocaine before they were shipped.

Investigators say the pair were among several people involved in the scheme. One of the first two suspects to plead guilty admitted to coordinating the UPS trucks that would deliver cocaine to cities across the U.S. The other admitted to being a middleman between drug traffickers in the Valley and Mexico.

Federal officials say the scheme operated for about seven months before indictments were handed up in February of this year.