Prosecutors To Put On Death Penalty Trial For Suspect In Trooper Sanchez Murder

It’ll be a death penalty trial for the man charged in the shooting death of Valley DPS trooper Moises Sanchez.

The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office said during a court hearing Wednesday it will seek to put Victor Alejandro Godinez to death. The 25-year-old Edinburg man is charged with capital murder of a peace officer. He’s accused of shooting Trooper Sanchez who’d been looking for Godinez who had run off after crashing his truck in McAllen the night of April 6th.

Sanchez succumbed to a debilitating gunshot wound to his head about 3-1/2 months later. Godinez is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing October 28th.