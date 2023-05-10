Prosecutors Want 25-Year Sentence In Texas Protest Killing

Daniel Perry enters the 147th District Courtroom at the Travis County Justice Center for his sentencing, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Perry, a U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of Air Force veteran Garrett Foster, 28, an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Texas, could be facing up to life in prison, even as Gov. Greg Abbott presses for the chance to pardon him. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Prosecutors want a U.S. Army sergeant who fatally shot an armed man during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Texas to be sentenced to at least 25 years in prison. They say Daniel Perry’s history of racist and provocative texts and social media posts expose a threat of violence likely to resurface. Perry is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott presses to pardon him under the state’s “Stand Your Ground” self-defense law. Perry was working as a ride-share driver the night he shot Garrett Foster. His lawyers have asked for a sentence of no more than 10 years.