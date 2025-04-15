Protection For Starbase

Elon Musk wants control of a public beach in Texas and the state legislature is willing to give it to him.

A bill up for debate this week would designate all spaceports as “critical infrastructure.” That would put the SpaceX launchpad in the same category as pipelines, airports and military bases. Any attempt to breach security would be treated as an emergency.

A separate bill, also before the State House this week, would give elected leaders in the newly-created town of Starbase the ability to close Boca Chica Beach anytime they want during weekdays