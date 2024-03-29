Protesters Interrupt High-Profile Biden Fundraiser

File photo: President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House after exiting the Marine One helicopter, Sunday, March 24, 2024, on return to Washington from Delaware. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(New York, NY) — President Biden continues to face protests against his handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators repeatedly interrupted Biden’s New York City fundraiser that featured former Presidents Obama and Clinton Thursday night. The protests included shouts of “blood on your hands.”

Hundreds of others rallied outside Radio City Music Hall during the President’s star-studded campaign fundraiser that raked in 26-million dollars. Biden is facing growing pressure to stop U.S. aid to Israel as the civilian death toll in Gaza rises.