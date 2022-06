Protesters are urging officials in Donna to reinstate the city’s now-fired police chief. A handful of protesters gathered at Donna City Hall Tuesday to condemn the firing of Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

The city manager says he fired Guerrero for failing to respond to a threat against Donna High School on the same day a deadly mass shooting took place in Uvalde.

The Donna City Council will hold a meeting Thursday and will discuss Guerrero’s firing and his possible reinstatement.