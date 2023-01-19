Protesters Stream To Peru Capital Demanding President Resign

(AP) — People are pouring into Peru’s capital, many from remote Andean regions, for a protest against President Dina Boluarte and in support of her predecessor, whose ouster last month launched weeks of deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.

Supporters of former President Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader from a rural Andean background, hope the protest opens a new chapter in the movement to demand Boluarte’s resignation and structural change. Castillo was impeached after a failed attempt to dissolve Congress.

The protests have so far been held mainly in Peru’s southern Andes. By bringing the protest to Lima, demonstrators hope to give fresh weight to the movement.