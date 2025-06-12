NATIONAL

Protests Continue Abound The Country

Demonstrators hold signs and chant during a protest against deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in New York, Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Anti-immigration enforcement protests continue in cities around the country. In Las Vegas, police declared an unlawful assembly after protesters gathered near the Federal Tower that houses ICE and went to march to other locations.

Seattle has also seen demonstrations and a curfew is in effect in Spokane, Washington following confrontations with ICE officers Wednesday night.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott pre-emptively deployed National Guard troops to San Antonio, but protests there have stayed largely peaceful.

In Los Angeles, where protests against ICE first erupted and thousands of federal troops have been deployed, more than a dozen people have been charged with theft, assaulting police officers and other crimes.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said authorities would protect those who hurl insults but prosecute those who hurl bricks.

