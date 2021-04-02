Protests Grow In Italy Over The Wiretapping Of Journalists

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 file photo, a bag containing the body of a migrant who died at sea is placed in a coffin after being disembarked from the Spanish humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms, which was carrying over 200 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, at the Sicilian port of Trapani, southern Italy. Though the number of migrants and asylum seekers reaching Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, deaths and disappearances on sea routes to the continent remained alarmingly high with only a small percentage of bodies being recovered according to a report released Friday, March 25, 2021 by UN's migration agency. (AP Photo/Sergi Camara, File)

(AP) — Italian journalists and lawmakers are protesting the wiretapping of reporters’ phone calls during Italian investigations into Libya-based migrant traffickers.

The Italian newspaper Domani reported Friday that among those having conversations intercepted by investigators a few years ago were journalists for lay and Catholic news organizations and RAI state television. A lawmaker on the parliamentary state broadcasting company oversight commission says he has proposed a law to safeguard journalists from having their calls wiretapped.

The investigations date back to when former government officials were cracking down on humanitarian vessels that were rescuing migrants at sea from traffickers’ unseaworthy boats.