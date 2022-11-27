Protests Over China’s COVID Controls Spread Across Country

In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, demonstrators stand by protest signs in Shanghai on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Protests against China’s restrictive COVID measures appeared in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo)

In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, demonstrators stand by protest signs in Shanghai on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Protests against China’s restrictive COVID measures appeared in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Protests against China’s anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes spread to Shanghai and other cities after complaints the death toll in a fire in China’s northwest might have been worsened by the restrictions.

A witness in Shanghai said police used pepper spray against about 300 protesters. They were gathered to mourn the deaths of at least 10 people in an apartment fire last week in Urumqi in the northwest.

Videos on social media showed protesters in other cities including Nanjing in the east and Guangzhou in the south tussling with police. President Xi Jinping’s government faces mounting anger at restrictions at a time when other countries are relaxing controls.