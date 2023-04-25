Protests Over Chinese Factory Project In Michigan

There’s an outcry over plans to build a Chinese-owned factory in Northern Michigan. Residents of Green Charter Township, a small community about an hour north of Grand Rapids, recently protested, calling the electric vehicle battery plant a big mistake.

The protests came after Democrats in a Michigan Senate committee approved 175-million in state funds to support the project. Opponents are outraged over national security risks involving communist China, while supporters say the plant will be a boon to the economy.