Proud Boy Given Prison Time For Role In Capitol Riot

This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video and contained in the government's sentencing memorandum for Joshua Pruitt, circled in yellow by source, shows him entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Pruitt, a Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. (Department of Justice via AP)

This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video and contained in the government's sentencing memorandum for Joshua Pruitt, circled in yellow by source, shows him entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Pruitt, a Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol. (Department of Justice via AP)

A member of the far-right group Proud Boys is headed to prison for his role in last year’s Capitol riot. Joshua Pruitt was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars.

The punishment was announced after he pleaded guilty back in June. Pruitt admitted he broke the law by doing what he did. Despite that, he also said he still believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen.