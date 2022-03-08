Proud Boys Leader Charged With Conspiracy In Capitol Riot

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore. The leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, Tarrio, was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for his suspected role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

(AP) — A leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was arrested Tuesday on a conspiracy charge for what federal prosecutors say was his role in a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio wasn’t there when the riot erupted on Jan. 6, 2021. That’s because police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020.

The day before the Capitol was attacked in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, a judge had ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.