PSJA ISD Employee Arrested On Improper Relationship Charge

Story by: TIM SULLIVAN

A PSJA school district employee is under arrest and out of a job after an investigation into accusations he had an improper relationship with a student. 30-year-old Macario Zarate was arrested Friday. He was released Saturday from the Hidalgo County jail on a $20,000 bond.

PSJA school district police began investigating Thursday after a parent reported the accusation. The school district has released a statement saying Zarate is no longer a district employee.

The release didn’t say what position Zarate held but said the alleged victim was a student at Memorial Early College High School.