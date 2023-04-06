PSJA Trustees Pass Anti-Voucher Resolution

The PSJA ISD Board of Trustees is on record in opposition to the school choice agenda being promoted by top Republican state lawmakers this session. Trustees have unanimously passed a resolution stating they reject the diversion of public school funds for private school education.

State Republican leaders are pushing legislation creating education savings accounts, or vouchers. Those state funds could be used by parents to pay for private schooling for their children. But PSJA school board President Cynthia Gutierrez, interviewed by the McAllen Monitor, says vouchers aren’t the solution to improving education in Texas. She says that money would be better spent on improving public schools, and the standardized testing system.