Psychedelic trials are set to begin at the University of Texas Dell Medical School in Austin.

The school’s Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy is seeking to discover how psychedelic drugs help people with depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

Medical professionals behind the studies hope to end the stigma surrounding psychedelic drugs, saying there are many untapped benefits that could help those who are out of options. The trials are scheduled to begin some time later this year.