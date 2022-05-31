Public File Shows TX Chief Trained For Shootings

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference outside of the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

The school police chief in Uvalde, Texas, who was in charge when a gunman shot and killed 19 children, is well-trained on how to respond to an emergency.

Records with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show Pete Arredondo completed an active shooter training course in December. This is the second time he took the class. The public file shows he passed the same course in 2020.

Arredondo has not spoken publicly about his decision to handle last week’s incident as a “barricaded suspect” instead of an “active shooter.” That’s under investigation.