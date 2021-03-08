Public Forums Kick Off Search For New STC President

The board of trustees of South Texas College has begun putting together a profile of who should be the community college’s next leader.

A search consultant hired by the board led a series of virtual public forums last week as the college formally launched its search for a successor to Dr. Shirley Reed, who’d been president of STC since its founding 27 years ago. The forums gathered opinions from STC administrators and instructors as well as members of the community as to the type of person who should follow in Dr. Reed’s footsteps.

The McAllen Monitor reports a first draft of a presidential profile could be presented to the search committee Friday. A nationwide search is expected to last through March. A narrowed-down list of candidates are scheduled to visit the campus in May, with a presidential choice expected to be made during summer.