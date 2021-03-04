Public Health Experts Condemn Lifting COVID Mandates

Public health experts say it’s the wrong time to roll back COVID-19 restrictions. Despite their advice, governors in Texas, Mississippi, Montana and Iowa have all recently lifted mandates requiring masks in their states.

New cases of COVID-19 have been declining, but public health experts warn it’s premature to ease restrictions. This is largely due to the spread of new variants of the virus in the U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the next month or two will be “really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes,” and that we need to “decrease the amount of virus that is circulating.”