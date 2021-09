A public hearing in McAllen comes up next week to address a property tax rate proposal.

The McAllen city commissioners want the property tax rate for the 2021 fiscal year to remain as is from the previous year which is just under 50-cents per each one hundred dollars of assessed value.

Members of the public are invited to voice their views during the hearing scheduled for next Tuesday the 27th at 5:00-p.m. at City Hall.