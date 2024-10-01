Public Input Sought On Bentsen Road Widening Project

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Plans have been developed to widen a lengthy stretch of Bentsen Road in north McAllen, and two public meetings are being held this week to get your input.

The plans are to turn Bentsen Road from a 2-lane road into a 5-lane thoroughfare from Buddy Owens Boulevard north to Auburn Avenue. There would be two northbound lanes, two southbound lanes, and a continuous left-turn lane. The plans also call for an elliptical roundabout at Lark Avenue. A virtual public meeting on the proposed project will be available online starting Wednesday and will consist of a video and audio presentation.

An in-person public meeting is set for Thursday at the McAllen Public Library starting at 5 p.m.