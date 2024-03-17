Public Meeting Set On Proposed Changes To McAllen Post Office Operations

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Valley residents are being asked to say what they think about a plan that could shrink operations at the McAllen Post Office.

A public meeting will be held a week from Tuesday to take public comments on a plan to transform and modernize the U.S. Postal Service. The $40 billion plan would consolidate postal facilities and revamp distribution routes over the next 10 years in an effort to improve efficiency and cut costs.

Locally that could have the McAllen mail processing and delivery center operating under the oversight of a larger processing and distribution center in San Antonio. That would mean much of the mail sorting done at the McAllen facility would be done in San Antonio.

The USPS says, however, the changes would not result in a loss of local jobs. The public meeting will be held at the McAllen Library Tuesday March 26th starting at 4:30.