Public-Private Partnership To Provide New Homes For Laguna Heights Tornado Victims

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Help is on the way in the form of new homes for folks in Laguna Heights whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a deadly tornado this past spring.

The help is being provided via a partnership among Cameron County, the Salvation Army, a group of Mennonites, and the Point Isabel School District. Cameron County Commissioners recently approved more than $170,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for construction materials to rebuild six homes.

A volunteer team of Mennonites will do the work. The school district has agreed to provide $4,000 to the six families who lost their homes. In addition, the Salvation Army will acquire 14 mobile homes to replace the damaged ones.

The damage was done by an EF1 tornado with winds up to 105 miles an hour that whipped along State Highway 100 early the morning of May 13th. The twister also killed one man – 41-year-old Robert Flores.