PUC Head: Wind Energy Is The Weak Link In Texas

Texas power grid officials are throwing green energy under the bus. Will McAdams, head of the Public Utility Commission, says they were forced to issue a call for energy conservation last month when wind turbines slowed to a snail’s pace during the heat wave.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has issued its roadmap to improving grid reliability. It includes purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain. At least 220 generators were offline when they called for Texans to conserve power.