Puerto Rico To Lift Face Mask Requisite For Those Vaccinated

A healthcare worker inoculates 59 year-old Raymon Diaz with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign as part of the “Noche de San Juan” festivities, a traditional all-day celebration to mark the birth of St. John the Baptist, at the Ultimo Trolley public beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. This year COVID-19 vaccines will be available to devotees heading to the beach to celebrate the saint’s June 24th feast day. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

(AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi says fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear face masks starting next week with few exceptions. He said Thursday that capacity restrictions at all businesses also will be lifted since the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the U.S. territory keeps dropping. Both measures go into effect July 5.

Face masks, however, will still be required for all those younger than 12 and for everyone who visits a hospital, doctor’s office or dental clinic.