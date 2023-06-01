Punishment Awaits Donna Man In San Juan Woman’s Stabbing Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A guilty plea from a Donna man to the murder of a San Juan woman more than two years ago.

38-year-old Moises Herrera-Pena admitted Wednesday to stabbing to death 65-year-old Rosalinda Garcia in a home in San Juan the afternoon of February 25th 2021. It took police and other law enforcement agencies a little more than a week to tie Herrera-Pena to the killing and to track him down.

The motive for the murder isn’t clear but investigators say Herrera-Pena and Garcia were acquaintances.