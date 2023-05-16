Punishment Awaits Two In Prison Smuggling And Bribery Scheme

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Pharr man has pleaded guilty to bribery for his part in a scheme to smuggle cellphones into the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa.

24-year-old Abel Angel Solis admitted he was paying a correctional officer to sneak cellphones into the prison for a specific inmate. Solis’ plea came three weeks after the prison guard, 36-year-old Jose Martin Espinoza of Mercedes, pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme. Both Solis and Espinoza face sentences of up to 15 years in federal prison.

When the pair were arrested last July, Espinoza became the sixth correctional officer at the La Villa detention center to face charges for smuggling contraband, including drugs, in exchange for money and gifts.

Another staffer had been arrested for sexually assaulting an inmate. The detention center is managed by the for-profit prison firm GEO Group.