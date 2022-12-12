Punishment Handed Down Against Ex-San Juan Cop In Intoxication Assault Case

Two months in jail plus 10 years of probation is the punishment against a former San Juan police officer stemming from a drunk driving wreck that left a woman seriously injured.

The sentence against 29-year-old Ricardo Daniel Sanchez Martinez comes a little more than a year after the violent crash, and about three weeks after Martinez pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators say Martinez was driving the wrong way when his Ford Fusion slammed head-on into a Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Business 83 and Veterans Boulevard early the morning of November 20th last year.

The McAllen Monitor reports Martinez had a blood alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit for driving.