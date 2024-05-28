Punishment Handed Down Against Harlingen Woman In 7-Year-Old Child Death Case

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen mother has been sentenced to weekends in jail for one year in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter a little more than seven years ago.

27-year-old Samantha Lee Gonzalez had initially been charged with negligent homicide in her daughter’s death on April 19th 2017. The charge was later upgraded to capital murder. Last August, it was downgraded to injury to a child.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the less serious charge of injury to a child by omission. She also agreed to testify against her boyfriend, Jorge Michael Abundez, who had delivered a deadly punch to the little girl’s abdomen. Abundez is currently serving a 60 year prison sentence.