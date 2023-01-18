Punishment Handed Down Against Three In Weslaco Water Plant Corruption Case

Former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar will spend his next 20 years in federal prison for his role in the widespread corruption case related to the rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

McAllen federal judge Micaela Alvarez Wednesday afternoon hit Cuellar with the maximum punishment for the bribery, money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy counts he was convicted of last October. His accomplice, Weslaco businessman Rick Quintanilla, was handed a sentence of 16 years and 8 months.

A 3-year sentence was leveled against a third collaborator, former Weslaco city commissioner John Cuellar. The lighter punishment was in return for Cuellar’s cooperation with the prosecution.

The convictions against A.C. Cuellar and Quintanilla came after a more than week-long trial in October in which jurors determined the two had accepted and paid millions of dollars in bribes to ensure that favored engineering and construction companies would be awarded the lucrative contracts for the rehab project.