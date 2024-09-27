Punishment Phase Continues In Trial Of Former HPD Cop

Testimony will continue next Wednesday in the punishment phase of the murder trial of former HPD officer Gerald Goines, who was convicted earlier this week.

Goines was found guilty of falsifying information on a no-knock warrant that resulted in a deadly 2019 police raid that killed homeowners Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

The jury Thursday heard from several witnesses, including a church deacon who was previously convicted on false testimony provided by Goines. The former officer faces a possible sentence of life in prison.