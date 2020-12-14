Punishments Leveled Against Edinburg Bobcat Player, Coach, High School Following Ref Attack

File photo: Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron, left, is held back by teammate Anthony Cardona after Duron charged a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

File photo: Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron, left, is held back by teammate Anthony Cardona after Duron charged a referee during a high school football zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Edinburg High School star football player Emmanuel Duron is out – for the remainder of the academic year. The University Interscholastic League voted Monday to suspend Duron from all activities – stemming from his on-field attack on a referee during a football game against PSJA December 3rd.

The unanimous decision by the UIL’s executive committee ends the 18-year-old senior’s high school athletic career. In addition, the committee placed Bobcats head coach J.J. Leija on probation for the next school year. It also placed all of Edinburg High School’s athletic programs on probation for two years. Duron has been charged with assault for his attack on referee Fred Gracia.