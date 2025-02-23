Push For Casinos

Backers of casinos and sports betting in Texas are making a push in Austin to change the state’s Constitution, allowing voters to decide if they want gambling in their city.

Karina Kling with the Texas Sports Betting Alliance says all the surveys show it’s widely popular. These pushes to expand gambling have been tried and failed for years.

The main opponent has been Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Not only is he opposed to casinos and sportsbooks, he’s talked this session about shutting down the Texas Lottery.