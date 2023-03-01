TEXASTRENDING

Push For More Armed Guards

The newly-appointed Chief of School Safety and Security in Texas wants one person on every campus packing heat.

Chief John Scott told a Texas legislative hearing that campus cops are expensive and there is not enough cash to hire the numbers needed. But districts also have programs that let teachers or staffers carry a gun on campus for security.

There is pushback, though, from anti-gun members of the state legislature, who point out that armed security did not stop the Uvalde school shooting last year.

